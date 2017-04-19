WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Less Cowbell! Erie Arena Bans Cowbells After Some Are Thrown During Hockey Game

April 19, 2017 4:59 PM
Filed Under: Erie, Erie Insurance Arena, Erie Otters, Ontario Hockey League

ERIE, Pa. (AP) – A Pennsylvania arena has decided it really needs less cowbell.

The Erie Times-News reports that the operator of the Erie Insurance Arena is banning the noisemakers.

Fans clanged cowbells throughout the Erie Otters’ playoff game Tuesday. And some fans threw them onto the ice as the Otters celebrated a win that sent them to the Ontario Hockey League’s Western Conference finals.

The Otters had provided cowbells to fans as a giveaway and sold them as part of its merchandise line, but spokesman Aaron Cooney said the team agrees with the ban and will no longer sell the items.

Arena operator Erie Events said Wednesday the ban was intended to make “a safer environment” for everyone.

(© Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

