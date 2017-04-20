Chef Bill Fuller’s Springtime Tacos Recipe

Chef Bill Fuller stopped by PTL to show off some delicious recipes that are perfect for Spring!

Spring Tacos

Grilled Shiitake & Spring Vegetable Tacos

3 ea. Small Flour Tortillas

1 ½ C. Shiitake Mushroom, raw marinated caps

9 ea. Stalks Marinated Asparagus

1 ½ Tbs. Goat Cheese, crumbled

¼ C. Cilantro Cream Sauce

3 oz. English Peas, blanched

¼ C Pea Shoots, cut to fit

Lime wedge

1. Grill shiitake mushroom caps and asparagus on grill until tender

2. Cut asparagus on a slight bias into ½ inch pieces.

3. Meanwhile lightly brown the tortillas on both sides.

4. Fill tacos with evenly distributed shiitake caps and asparagus.

5. Top with goat cheese on each taco.

6. Drizzle Cilantro Cream Sauce on each taco.

7. Add English peas & pea shoots to each taco.

Chicken & Asparagus Tacos

1 ea. Marinated Chicken Breast

9 ea. Stalks Marinated Asparagus

3 ea. Small Flour Tortillas

¼ C. Cilantro Cream Sauce

3 oz. English Peas, blanched

¼ C Pea Shoots, cut to fit

1 ½ Tbs. Cotija Cheese, grated

Lime wedge

1. Grill Marinated Chicken Breast until cooked.

2. Meanwhile, grill marinated asparagus until tender.

3. Slice chicken breast.

4. Cut asparagus on a slight bias into 1/2” pieces.

5. Meanwhile lightly brown the tortillas on both sides.

6. Evenly divide sliced chicken into tortillas.

7. Add asparagus.

8. Top each with Cilantro Cream Sauce.

9. Add English peas to each taco.

10. Sprinkle each taco with Cotija cheese.

11. Top with Pea Shoots.

Marinated Chicken

4 ea. 8 oz. boneless, skinless chicken breasts

2 tsp Kosher salt

2 tsp Black pepper

2 tsp Ancho chili powder

1 Tbsp Mexican Oregano

1 Tbsp Olive oil

Zest and juice of 1 lime

1. Place chicken breasts in a non-reactive dish.

2. Whisk together remaining ingredients. Pour over chicken.

3. Allow to marinate for 1 hour.

Cilantro Cream Sauce

½ C. Picked parsley

1 C. Picked cilantro

½ C. Spinach

1 ea. Large shallot, chopped

Zest and juice of 2 lemons

3 ea. Scallions, cut into rings

½ C. Mayonnaise

½ C. Sour Cream

Salt and pepper

1. Combine all ingredients except sour cream and mayonnaise in a blender. Puree well.

2. Add mayonnaise and sour cream. Puree until smooth.

3. Season with salt and pepper