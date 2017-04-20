SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
List: 2017 Best Neighborhoods To Live In Pittsburgh

April 20, 2017 11:26 AM
Filed Under: Niche, Pittsburgh, Point Breeze, Shadyside, Squirrel Hill North, Squirrel Hill South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Living in Pittsburgh is always lovely, but now some neighborhoods have been ranked as the best.

For the second year in a row, Niche has listed Regent Square as the best Pittsburgh neighborhood to live in.

Squirrel Hill North, Squirrel Hill South, Point Breeze and Shadyside also made the top five.

Niche says the rankings are based on higher education rate, public schools, cost of living, job opportunities, crime and local amenities. Data was pulled directly from the U.S. Census, FBI, BLS, and CDC, as well as millions of reviews from residents.

Here’s a look at Niche’s top 10 best neighborhoods to live in Pittsburgh for 2017:

    1. Regent Square
    2. Squirrel Hill North
    3. Squirrel Hill South
    4. Point Breeze
    5. Shadyside
    6. Point Breeze North
    7. Swisshelm Park
    8. Friendship
    9. Greenfield
    10. Ridgemont

  1. Olga Noll says:
    April 20, 2017 at 11:37 AM

    No way I would live in Squirrel hill.

