Best Places For Pirates Fans To Catch A Home Run At PNC Park

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – If you’re heading to PNC Park to catch a Pittsburgh Pirates game, you may or may not catch a home run ball depending on where you sit.

SeatGeek has created a map showing the best places to sit in PNC Park and catch a home run.

The Pirates only hit 153 home runs last season, ranking nearly last in all of Major League Baseball.

Fans at PNC Park only saw 148 long bombs during the season, also one of the lowest totals in baseball.

So where should you sit if you want a good chance of catching a home run?

Section 135 in left field is your best bet says SeatGeek.

There were 11-home runs hit there last year, and at an average price of $27 dollars it is one of the top options for a home run and a good value.

Sections 144 and 142 in right field are also good places to sit and catch a home run.

To see the rest of the list of where to catch home runs at PNC Park click here.