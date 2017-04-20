SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
Watch: Tiny Penguins Fan Says ‘I’m Phil Kessel, Mama’ In Adorable Video

April 20, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Hockey, NHL, Penguins, Phil Kessel

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A tiny Penguins fan has captured the hearts of Pittsburghers with an adorable video.

The Pittsburgh Penguins posted the clip to Twitter Wednesday with the caption “We think we have a Phil Kessel fan on our hands.”

In the video, a small boy talking to his mother says that he *is* right winger Phil Kessel, in a very matter-of-fact fashion.

She bursts out in laughter when the boy finally proclaims: “I’m Phil Kessel, mama.”

