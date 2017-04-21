Man Shot During Attempted Robbery In Perry South

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — A man was shot Friday during an attempted robbery in Perry South.
It happened around 12:30 p.m. in the 2600 block of Perrysville Avenue.
Upon arrival, police found a 58-year-old man with a gunshot wound to the thigh.
The victim was taken to Allegheny general Hospital in critical condition and has since been upgraded to stable.
According to the initial findings of the investigation, the shooting was the result of an attempted robbery.
Police did not provided a suspect description.