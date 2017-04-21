SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos
EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Woman Ordered To Stand Trial In Deadly Boarding House Fire

April 21, 2017 11:46 AM
Filed Under: Bob Allen, Derlyn Vance, LaToya Lyerly, Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH (AP) – A Pittsburgh woman has been ordered to stand trial in a boarding house fire that killed its owner and two other residents, even though her confession of how she allegedly started the blaze differed from scientific evidence found at the scene.

Forty-four-year-old Latoya Lyerly is charged with criminal homicide and arson in the Feb. 17, 2016 blaze. Seventy-three-year-old Derlyn Vance owned the house and died, along with two residents.

A detective testified Friday that Lyerly told her she lit paper cups on fire and used them to ignite chairs and a couch.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Earlier in Lyerly’s preliminary hearing, an arson investigator said the fire was started by someone who poured gasoline or kerosene around a mattress and some stairs.

Her public defender declined to comment after the hearing.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

This is a developing story, stay with KDKA and KDKA.fom for more information. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia