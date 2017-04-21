Youngstown Store Clerk Can’t Read Robber’s Poor Handwriting On Note

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (KDKA) — A man in a Ohio nearly failed in his attempt to rob a store because of his poor handwriting.
CBS affiliate WKBN reports the suspect walked into a Family Dollar in Youngstown on Thursday and handed the clerk a note.
The clerk said he couldn’t read the handwriting and asked the suspect to read it.
The robber complied and read the note out loud.
The clerk opened the register and gave the man cash and a pack of Newport cigarettes.
The man left the store and ran away.