4-Year-Old Girl Calls 911 After Mom ODs On Heroin

April 22, 2017 6:46 AM
Filed Under: Ambridge, Heroin Overdose

AMBRIDGE (KDKA) — A 4-year-old girl called 911 when her mom overdosed on heroin at their Ambridge home last week.

It happened around 11:40 p.m. on April 15 at a home in the 900-block of 18th Street.

According to the criminal complaint, a 4-year-old girl called 911 and told the dispatcher that she could not wake up her mom. Beaver County dispatchers told police that there had been several previous calls to that home for overdoses.

When officers arrived at the scene, they found Allison Welling partially on a bed in the upstairs bedroom. She was unconscious and unresponsive. Paramedics arrived and revived Welling with Narcan.

Police say several stamp bags, a metal spoon and a hypodermic needle were all in plain view in the bedroom and within reach of the 4-year-old girl. Police also found a stamp bag in the same area where Easter eggs had been dyed.

The criminal complaint says that Welling was the only other person in the home with her 4-year-old daughter at the time.

