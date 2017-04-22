Boy, 6, Held At Gunpoint During Home Invasion, Attempted Robbery

NORTH CHARLEROI (KDKA) — A boy was held at gunpoint during a home invasion and attempted robbery Friday in North Charleroi, Washington County.

Police were called to a home on Monongahela Street around 4:45 p.m. when a woman called saying her 6-year-old son was being held at gunpoint.

A total of four adults were inside when the attempted armed robbery happened. Police say one of the adults was duct taped.

Three suspects entered the home, and then police say 22-year-old Jaron Satterwhite, from Homestead, was the man that held the boy up.

One of the victims in the home rushed Satterwhite and took the gun off him and threw it into a wooded area nearby, authorities said.

Police managed to arrest him and Derek Sapp, 27, of Washington.

Officers say they found over a pound of marijuana in Sapp’s backpack. They also found three empty heroin stamp bags in Satterwhite’s pocket.

The third suspect took off and sent police out searching for him for a few hours. He’s identified as Dontae Benton, 23, from Pittsburgh.

Police say he ended up calling 911 because he broke both of his legs and needed medical attention, but police couldn’t find him right away because he didn’t know where he was.

“Neighboring fire department came down with the drone. Among two departments, the drone picked up an individual lying in a wooded area. Our firefighters proceeded over to assist the individual and removed him from the wooded area and got him back into the ambulance,” Charleroi Fire Chief Robert Whiten said.

Benton was taken to a baseball field and then by helicopter to Allegheny General Hospital to be treated for his injuries.

Police say the victims in the home claim the marijuana didn’t belong to them.

The men face multiple charges including robbery, endangering the welfare of a child and aggravated assault.