Police Still Searching For Suspects In Conway Shooting

CONWAY (KDKA) — Police are still searching for two suspects in connection to a shooting that happened in Conway earlier this month.

Police say they have not yet found 25-year-old Byron Allen, who also goes by the name “Memphis,” and an unknown suspect.

The shooting happened around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday, April 11 at a home in the 1300-block of Fourth Avenue.

Allen is accused of firing shots while robbing the residence. He then jumped in a waiting car and fled the scene. Police are searching for both Allen and the driver of the getaway car.

No information on the identity of the driver is available.

According to police, a bullet grazed one person in the head. He is still recovering in the hospital.

Daiquan Reddick, 22, was arrested in connection to the robbery. He sustained a hand injury during the incident. He is currently in the Beaver County Jail.

Anyone with information on Allen’s whereabouts should contact Conway Police.

