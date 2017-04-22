EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Driver Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Slippery Rock

April 22, 2017 8:43 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Crash, Slippery Rock Township

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a 1-vehicle crash in Slippery Rock Township on Friday evening.

It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3500-block of Frew Mill Road.

The victim has been identified as 50-year-old David Michael Fritch, of Lawrence County.

State police say Fritch left the roadway and crashed into a wooden post, a pine tree, a sign post, and another pine tree before coming to a final rest.

Fritch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.

State police believe speed was a factor in the crash.

According to state police, the car left almost 150 feet of skid marks on the road, and Fritch traveled about 180 feet after leaving the road.

The investigation is ongoing.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia