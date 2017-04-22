Driver Killed In 1-Vehicle Crash In Slippery Rock

SLIPPERY ROCK TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man was killed in a 1-vehicle crash in Slippery Rock Township on Friday evening.
It happened around 7:45 p.m. in the 3500-block of Frew Mill Road.
The victim has been identified as 50-year-old David Michael Fritch, of Lawrence County.
State police say Fritch left the roadway and crashed into a wooden post, a pine tree, a sign post, and another pine tree before coming to a final rest.
Fritch was not wearing a seatbelt at the time of the crash. He was pronounced dead at the scene.
State police believe speed was a factor in the crash.
According to state police, the car left almost 150 feet of skid marks on the road, and Fritch traveled about 180 feet after leaving the road.
The investigation is ongoing.
