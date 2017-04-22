Police: Suspect Threatened To Shoot Man During Gas Station Robbery

NORTH UNION TWP. (KDKA) — Police say a Fayette County man threatened to open fire during a gas station robbery.
It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at Sweet Pea’s Gas Station on Connellsville Street in North Union Township.
Pennsylvania State Police say Troy Duane Ford, 45, walked in and demanded $200. He allegedly threatened to shoot Randall Lee Thomas, 52, if he did not give him the money.
Ford was handed $160 and he fled the scene in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.
He was later apprehended and lodged in the Fayette County Prison, charged with felony robbery, terroristic threats and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.