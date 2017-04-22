EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police: Suspect Threatened To Shoot Man During Gas Station Robbery

April 22, 2017 4:43 PM
Filed Under: Connellsville Street, Fayette County, North Union Township, Sweet Pea's Gas Station

NORTH UNION TWP. (KDKA) — Police say a Fayette County man threatened to open fire during a gas station robbery.

It happened around 10:30 p.m. Friday at Sweet Pea’s Gas Station on Connellsville Street in North Union Township.

Pennsylvania State Police say Troy Duane Ford, 45, walked in and demanded $200. He allegedly threatened to shoot Randall Lee Thomas, 52, if he did not give him the money.

Ford was handed $160 and he fled the scene in a Jeep Grand Cherokee.

He was later apprehended and lodged in the Fayette County Prison, charged with felony robbery, terroristic threats and theft by unlawful taking or disposition.

