Furry Tails: Squiggy & Stevie Are Waiting For Forever Homes

Are you looking to bring a pet into your home? Local animal shelters are a great place to find a furry companion. So, as part of Furry Tails, I’ll be doing an ongoing feature on adoptable pets from local animal shelters once a week. If you have room in your heart and are looking to bring a lovable ball of fur into your home, maybe one of these guys is meant to be a part of your family!

Squiggy

Animal Friends

If you’re looking for a great dog, well, look no further than Squiggy. This sweet girl with a big heart would love to be your walking buddy, and when you’re feeling a little more lazy, she’ll cuddle up with you and keep you warm!

Animal Friends Pet Profile:

Squiggy is a laid-back, senior girl who came to us after being rescued by our Humane Investigations team. Squiggy was adopted once, but through no fault of her own, she was returned to Animal Friends. Despite her tough journey, Squiggy has the biggest heart! She is a great cuddle buddy and loves sitting in laps to have her back scratched. She would prefer to be the only pet in the home, and would love to spend her days relaxing and going on walks with a human who loves her. Once she gets to know you, she’ll stick to you like glue!

Watch: Squiggy on Pittsburgh Today Live —



If you can help, come to Animal Friends at 562 Camp Horne Road, Pittsburgh, Pa., 15237 or call 412-847-7002. For more information on how you can adopt any of the pets at Animal Friends, visit their website here!

Stevie

Orphans of the Storm

Stevie might be a shy girl, but that doesn’t mean she wouldn’t love to find a good home! She’s had some tough times in her past as a stray, so she deserves a warm place to live and a kind family in her future!

Orphans of the Storm Pet Profile:

Hi, my name is Stevie. I was a stray brought to the shelter back in March of 2015 along with my four tiny kittens. I had been hiding in a lady’s basement to have my babies. I did a great job raising my babies in a loving foster home and was a wonderful mother. I am extremely shy and it takes a long time for me to warm up to you. I am independent and like attention on my terms. Please come meet me and give me a chance! Hope to see you soon!

To find out more about how to adopt Stevie, visit this link!

Click the link to learn more about pet adoption at Orphans of the Storm in Kittanning, Armstrong County! Or call them at this number: 724-548-4520.

