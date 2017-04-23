EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

63-Year-Old Man Missing From Washington County

April 23, 2017 4:55 PM
Filed Under: Milo M. Briggs, Washington County

WASHINGTON (KDKA) — A 63-year-old man disappeared Thursday evening from Washington County.

Milo M. Briggs was last seen leaving the McDonald’s on Route 19 in McMurray at the end of his shift, according to Bring Our Missing Home.

Briggs is 5 feet 8 inches tall and weighs 145 pounds. He has a balding head with white hair on the sides and has blue eyes.

His 2002 Chevy van is also missing. The license plate reads: JFJ 5672.

Anyone with information about his whereabouts is asked to call 911.​

