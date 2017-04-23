Police Looking For Missing Autistic Boy From Allentown

PITTSBURGH, PA – The Pittsburgh Bureau of Police Missing Persons Unit is asking for help finding a missing 13-year-old male from Allentown.
Amari Hall was last seen at 8 a.m. on April 23.
He was wearing a pink and red short-sleeved, Hollister shirt, grey jogging pants, and black or grey shoes.
He is 5’3″ and weighs approximately 135 pounds. He may be riding a black and red bicycle.
Amari has been diagnosed with autism and is therefore considered to be endangered.
Anyone who sees him or knows his whereabouts should contact the Missing Person Unit by calling 412-323-7141.