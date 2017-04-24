Overturned Tractor Trailer Closes Part Of PA Turnpike

HARMAR TOWNSHIP, Pa. (KDKA) — All eastbound lanes were closed on Pennsylvania Turnpike between the Butler Valley and Allegheny Valley exits after a crash early Monday morning.

A Turnpike official said it happened around 4 a.m. A tractor trailer hauling U.S. mail overturned two miles before the Allegheny Valley exit, blocking all eastbound lanes. The trailer breached, causing mail to spill out onto the roadway, and the trailer caught fire.

30 other vehicles behind the crash were being kept in a “trapped cue”. Turnpike maintenance crews were in contact with them and asking them to be patient while firefighters worked to extinguish the flames.

The eastbound lanes of the Turnpike were closed at the Butler Valley exit. A detour called for drivers to get off the Turnpike onto State Route 8 and proceed north, heading east on State Route 910 and then taking Freeport Road to reconnect with the Turnpike at the Allegheny Valley exit.

A Turnpike official said he expected the eastbound lanes to remain closed for “a couple of hours”, well into the morning rush. The official said there is likely extensive damage to guiderails that will need to be repaired before the lanes are reopened.