Police Shoot Parolee After Pursuit In Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot a wanted parolee in Wilkinsburg on Monday.
Around 5:30 a.m. officers attempted to apprehend parole violator Todd Anthony Robinson, 39, in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on Penn Avenue.
Robinson entered his parked vehicle and quickly backed into a Wilkinsburg police car twice in the McDonald’s lot.
Officers opened fire and the suspect fled west on Penn Avenue in his vehicle, striking a pole in the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.
Police found Robinson hiding nearby, bleeding from a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.
Robinson is currently on parole following a conviction for a 1995 homicide.