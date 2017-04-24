EAGLE CAM: Hays Nest | Hays Eaglet | Harmar Nest | Harmar Eaglet | Wind Topples Tree & Nest | New Home

Police Shoot Parolee After Pursuit In Wilkinsburg

April 24, 2017 3:38 PM
Filed Under: Penn Avenue, Todd Anthony Robinson, Wilkinsburg

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Police shot a wanted parolee in Wilkinsburg on Monday.

Around 5:30 a.m. officers attempted to apprehend parole violator Todd Anthony Robinson, 39, in the McDonald’s restaurant parking lot on Penn Avenue.

Robinson entered his parked vehicle and quickly backed into a Wilkinsburg police car twice in the McDonald’s lot.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Officers opened fire and the suspect fled west on Penn Avenue in his vehicle, striking a pole in the 7600 block of Penn Avenue.

Police found Robinson hiding nearby, bleeding from a gunshot wound. He is currently listed in critical condition, but is expected to survive.

Robinson is currently on parole following a conviction for a 1995 homicide.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia