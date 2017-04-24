Report: 3 People Dead In Somerset County Fire

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — An overnight fire is under investigation after it claimed three lives in Somerset County.
According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the blaze was reported around 2 a.m. along Maple Valley Road in Meyersdale.
The names of the victims are not being released.
The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.
