Report: 3 People Dead In Somerset County Fire

April 24, 2017 9:31 AM
Filed Under: Fatal Fire, Meyersdale, Somerset County

MEYERSDALE, Pa. (KDKA) — An overnight fire is under investigation after it claimed three lives in Somerset County.

According to our news partners at the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette, the blaze was reported around 2 a.m. along Maple Valley Road in Meyersdale.

The names of the victims are not being released.

The Pennsylvania State Police fire marshal is investigating.

