Bill To Control Public Assistance For Sex Offenders Passes State House

April 25, 2017 7:05 AM
Filed Under: House, Megan's Law, Public Assistance, Senate

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) – A bill that would make convicted sex offenders who aren’t complying with Megan’s Law ineligible for public assistance has easily passed the Pennsylvania House of Representatives.

The House voted 190-2 on Monday.

The bill is sponsored by Berks County Republican Rep. Jim Cox. The bill now goes to the state Senate for consideration.

Megan’s Law requires sex offenders to register and law enforcement agencies to make information about them available to the public.

PennLive.com says the bill would allow sex offenders to have their benefits immediately reinstated when they become compliant with the law again.

The sex offenders would not be eligible for benefits they missed while they weren’t compliant. But the bill would continue to allow benefits for their underage children.

A similar bill passed the House last session but died in the Senate.

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

