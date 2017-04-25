Steelers’ Le’Veon Bell Releases Music Video

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Le’Veon Bell is keeping busy during the offseason.
Under the name “Juice,” he recently dropped a music video for his track “Machine.”
This is the first music video off his debut album “Post Interview,” which topped out at No. 9 on the iTunes hip hop chart.
The video is set in a steel mill and the steelmark can be seen in the background.
“Juice” is hoping to drop another album next month.
He’ll team up with Snoop Dogg and Mac Miller on some of the songs.
