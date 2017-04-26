Carnegie Police Seek Help Locating Missing Man

April 26, 2017 11:00 AM
Filed Under: Carnegie, Carnegie Police, Jeremi Eppley

CARNEGIE (KDKA) – Carnegie Police are asking for the public’s help to locate a missing man.

According to police, Jeremi Eppley was last seen Sunday.

He is described as being a white male, standing 5-feet-2-inches tall and weighing 125 pounds.

Eppley has a tattoo down his spine. He also has two tattoos on both sides of his pelvis.

Anyone with information is asked to contact Carnegie Police at (412)-279-4589.

