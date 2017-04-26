Virtual Reality Goggles Offer Sky Rocket Riders New Experience At Kennywood

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) — Up, around, and upside-down goes the Kennywood Sky Rocket coaster.

The blue wonder has excited thrill seekers since it opened in 2010. But this year, park spokesman Nick Paradise says some riders will be offered a chance to ride while wearing virtual reality goggles.

“Doing a virtual reality when you’re standing there and you think you’re walking around or something like that, you get a little dizzy. This, you’re actually doing what you’re seeing visually,” he said.

In other words, it’s virtually virtual.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

KDKA’s Dave Crawley decided to take a pre-season ride.

Zero to 50 in three seconds. The land of Kennywood quickly morphs into a virtual stock car race. Or could they be rockets?

“You’ll see other vehicles, your fellow riders, demonstrated by cars around you that you can actually veer toward, bump into,” Paradise says. “You can veer off the track, which doesn’t happen in real life, but you see that on the screen.”

Depending on how you move your head or your body, you’ll get a different experience each time you ride. And about that virtual “guy” that “landed” on the fender?

Paradise has the answer: “You don’t have time to exchange insurance.”

For more information on the Sky Rocket, visit Kennywood’s website here!