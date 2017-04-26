Lawmakers Eye More Changes To High School Graduation Exams

April 26, 2017 3:17 AM
Filed Under: Education, Graduation Exams, Keystone Exams, Pa. Legislature, Schools

HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) — More bills are emerging in the Pennsylvania Legislature to end or loosen a requirement that students pass the Keystone Exams to graduate high school.

One bill unveiled Tuesday would allow school districts, not the state, to decide whether to use the Keystone Exams as a graduation requirement. Another bill would expand the reasons that students can opt out of the tests to include philosophical or health concerns, in addition to religious objections.

Both bills are backed by the Pennsylvania State Education Association, the state’s largest teacher’s union.

A separate bill being introduced by the Senate Education Committee chairmen would end the Keystone Exams and use the SAT to meet federal accountability requirements.

A requirement to show proficiency in algebra 1, biology and literature to graduate takes effect in the 2018-19 academic year.

