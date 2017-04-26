One Person Wounded In Shooting In Wilkinsburg

WILKINSBURG, Pa. (KDKA) — Allegheny County Police are investigating a shooting in Wilkinsburg that left one person wounded.
The shooting happened late Tuesday night, shortly before midnight. Police found a car had crashed into two other vehicles at the corner of Craft Avenue and Morrow Street. A block to the north, at least 9 shell casings were found near the corner of Craft and Patton Street.
Shortly after the shooting, police took one person into custody on Bates Street near the Parkway East. There was no official word on whether any charges had been filed.
The victim was taken by ambulance to a hospital. An update on that person’s condition had not been released in the hours following the shooting.