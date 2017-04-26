Rare Penny Is Worth Thousands Of Dollars

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You might want to check your couch cushions for loose change.

That penny hiding next to your children’s Legos could be worth thousands of dollars.

The rare coin was minted in 1943 and is made entirely of copper.

It is rare because pennies produced that year were made of stainless steel due to a copper shortage during World War II.

A mint condition version of the penny could be worth up to $85,000.

Even damaged pennies could sell for around $60,000.

For more information on the rare penny, visit this link.

