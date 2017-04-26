Rare Penny Is Worth Thousands Of Dollars

April 26, 2017 7:59 PM
Filed Under: Coins, Copper, Money, Steel, World War II

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — You might want to check your couch cushions for loose change.

That penny hiding next to your children’s Legos could be worth thousands of dollars.

The rare coin was minted in 1943 and is made entirely of copper.

It is rare because pennies produced that year were made of stainless steel due to a copper shortage during World War II.

A mint condition version of the penny could be worth up to $85,000.

Even damaged pennies could sell for around $60,000.

For more information on the rare penny, visit this link.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App
KDKA Weather App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia