1-Year-Old Found Dead Near Chicago After Reported Missing By FBI

CHICAGO (KDKA) — A toddler was found dead late Wednesday inside a home in a suburban neighborhood near Chicago.
CBS Chicago reports police found the body of 16-month-old Semaj Crosby inside a Joliet Township home. The Will County Sheriff, along with the FBI, gained consent to enter the home around 11 p.m.
The child was pronounced dead and an autopsy was scheduled for Thursday to determine how the child died.
The toddler was reported missing around 6:30 p.m. Tuesday, about three hours after staff from the Illinois Department of Children and Family Services had been at the home, and saw Semaj and her two siblings safe.
Family members said they were working on a car outside their home and Semaj was playing with other children in the yard, but wandered off.
Police and volunteers launched an extensive search, but the search was suspended due to rain. The FBI joined the search, according to the Chicago Tribune.
After Semaj disappeared, a DCFS spokeswoman said the agency had opened an investigation of Semaj’s mother, for an allegation of neglect.