100 Days In: How Has President Trump Delivered On Promises For Western Pa.

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Donald Trump owes his election to the voters in western Pennsylvania who gave him the edge to carry the state, so as he approaches his first 100 days, Jon Delano went to the White House to find out what, if anything, his victory means for the region.

Jon Delano: After 100 days, has it made a difference, will it make a difference to western Pennsylvanians?

Kellyanne Conway: It has and it will.

Kellyanne Conway was the President’s campaign manager. She cites energy, trade, steel, and jobs as reasons why Mr. Trump won all but one county in western Pennsylvania.

“The issues you just mentioned, Jon, are exactly why I think western Pennsylvanians have much to cheer in the first 100 days of the Trump-Pence administration.

To validate their claim, the White House made seven members of the president’s cabinet available to KDKA.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page

Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

“We are already seeing more net new jobs have been created in the first three months of this year, 500,000 new jobs. That is a very strong number.”

Transportation Secretary Elaine Chao promised more infrastructure dollars, while Energy Secretary Rick Perry hailed the new cracker plant.

“This project is going to put a lot of people to work. A lot of good union jobs will be developed out there,” Perry said.

And when it comes to steel, Commerce Secretary Wilbur Ross said it’s time to play hardball against unfair foreign trade.

“Instead, we’re going to short-circuit it and start initiating cases ourselves. That’ll save many months,” Ross said.

Jon Delano: Can you commit to the people of western Pennsylvania that transportation dollars will be spent on American steel?

Elaine Chao: Well the president has made that very clear.

White House officials insist “buy American, hire American” is the goal if not yet reality.