Accountant’s Sentencing Delayed Again In Pa. Cyber Charter School Scam

April 27, 2017 8:05 AM
Filed Under: Neal Prence, Nicholas Trombetta, Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School

PITTSBURGH (AP) – Sentencing has been delayed again for an accountant who pleaded guilty to helping the founder and former CEO of Pennsylvania’s largest online charter school avoid federal income taxes on more than $8 million that man siphoned from the school.

Neal Prence pleaded guilty to one count of tax conspiracy in September, but his sentencing Thursday has been delayed indefinitely because he now wants to withdraw his guilty plea and instead plead no contest.

A federal judge has yet to rule on that request, which could spare Prence’s accounting license.

Federal prosecutors contend Prence conspired with Nicholas Trombetta who pleaded guilty to the fraud in August involving The Pennsylvania Cyber Charter School.

Trombetta is scheduled for sentencing June 20 for using the school’s money to fund a lavish lifestyle.

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

(Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Listen Live

AM/FM Stations

Featured Shows & Multimedia