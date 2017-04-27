Police: Man Arrested After Shooting Woman In Chest During Fight

April 27, 2017 6:39 AM
Filed Under: Richard Kadish, Rossmoor Drive, West Mifflin

WEST MIFFLIN (KDKA) – A man has been arrested after allegedly shooting a woman in the chest during a fight in West Mifflin.

According to police, the incident happened around 6:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a home in the 4000 block of Rossmoor Drive.

When emergency crews arrived at the scene, they found a woman suffering from a gunshot wound to the chest.

She was taken to a local hospital and was last listed in critical, but stable condition.

Through the course of their investigation, police were able to determine that 55-year-old Richard Kadish was a suspect in the case.

Kadish was arrested and is facing a list of charges including, aggravated assault and recklessly endangering another person.

He is currently being lodged in the Allegheny County Jail.

