Mom Charged After 2-Year-Old Found Wandering Streets In Soaked Diaper

CONWAY (KDKA) — A neighbor in Conway Borough in Beaver County called police after he witnessed something disturbing.

The man saw a 2-year-old boy with blonde hair and blue eyes walking down a road alone, wearing only a t-shirt and a soaked diaper.

The neighbor said he saw the boy from his porch and watched him for at least 10 minutes, hoping someone would come and get him.

When no one showed up, he called 911 and followed the boy.

Police arrived and spotted the child trying to get into a car at a house on Catherine Drive.

“So the officer went to door and took several minutes beating on windows for a female to answer. She said the child was hers, she was sleeping and didn’t know the child was outside the house,” Conway Police Sgt. Ronald Sperduti said.

The officer reported finding a knocked over baby gate in the doorway on the back porch.

The child’s mother, Jessica Jankowski said she thought her parents were home watching the boy.

“It was noon, she said she worked nights but didn’t work the night before,” Sperduti said.

While police were questioning Jankowski, her parents arrived home and were also questioned.

“They said when they left the child was sleeping with his mother and they just left,” Sperduti said.

They told police that they didn’t let their daughter know they were leaving and did not lock the doors of the home when they left.

Jankowski is now facing child endangerment charges.

The boy was not injured and CYS was contacted.