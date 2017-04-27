Police: Woman Crashes Car, Sets Vehicle On Fire With 5-Year-Old Inside

GEORGES TWP. (KDKA) — A woman is facing charges for allegedly crashing a vehicle in Fayette County before lighting it on fire with a young child inside.

According to a criminal complaint, the incident took place around 7:30 p.m. Wednesday in the 1400 block of Georges Fairchance Road in Georges Township.

The accused, Marketta Walker, is a paranoid schizophrenic, according to family members. Family members were in the process of having the woman committed to a mental health facility when she stole her aunt’s car. Walker’s 5-year-old nephew was in the car when she locked the doors and drove away, striking multiple vehicles.

Passing motorists saw the vehicle crash into a fence and approached to see if the occupants were okay.

Walker allegedly refused to open the doors or roll down the windows, and began to light pieces of paper and debris inside the vehicle on fire.

Concerned for the child in the backseat, the motorists tried to punch open the windows but were unable. One of the motorists found a hammer in his car and broke open one of the windows.

Walker refused to hand over the child, and threatened to break the child’s neck. The motorists were eventually able to wrestle the boy away from the woman, and get both out of the burning vehicle.

Police took Walker into custody. She is charged with attempted criminal homicide, kidnapping, endangering the welfare of a child.

Stay with KDKA and watch Ross Guidotti’s report at 5 p.m. for more.