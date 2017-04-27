Storms Prompt Severe Thunderstorm Warning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some severe weather moved through the Pittsburgh region Thursday night, bringing with it downpours, hail and lightning.
The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland County through 9:45 p.m.
Forecasters said residents should watch out for damage to trees, power lines, as well as power outages.
Weakening line of showers/tstorms headed toward westmoreland/Fayette counties around/after 10pm pic.twitter.com/blAnUryiiu
— Jeff Verszyla (@Verz) April 28, 2017
There are reports of high wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.
