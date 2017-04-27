SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

Storms Prompt Severe Thunderstorm Warning

April 27, 2017 9:16 PM
Filed Under: Allegheny County, Jeff Verszyla, Severe Thunderstorm Warning

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Some severe weather moved through the Pittsburgh region Thursday night, bringing with it downpours, hail and lightning.

The National Weather Service has issued a Severe Thunderstorm Warning for Allegheny, Armstrong, Butler and Westmoreland County through 9:45 p.m.

Forecasters said residents should watch out for damage to trees, power lines, as well as power outages.

There are reports of high wind gusts and quarter-sized hail.

Stay with KDKA for the latest on this developing story.

