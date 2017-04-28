Police Looking For Beechview Woman Who Disappeared A Week Ago

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburgh Police are asking for help finding a Beechview woman who hasn’t been seen in a week.
According to police, 46-year-old Dana Perdue was last seen on the night of April 21 in Monessen. She was wearing a black jogging suit and driving a rental car.
She is described as having a light complexion and is 5-feet-10-inches tall and 190 pounds. Her hair is either blonde or brown.
Also, she has a birthmark on the lower left side of her left cheek and a tattoo on her neck that says “Larry.”
The Enterprise rental car she was driving is a 2017, four-door Nissan Versa with the license plate KGL-6479.
Anyone with information on her whereabouts is asked to call the Pittsburgh Police Missing Person Unit at 412-323-7141.
