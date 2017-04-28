‘Steel City Rehab’: Fox Chapel Couple To Be Featured On HGTV

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Pittsburghers love their neighborhoods.

“The barbershop is right around the corner that I can walk to. We’ve got the old grocery store that’s been there for 40 years that I can walk to where people know my name when I walk in, and it’s hard to find that in this day and age,” Friendship resident Allen Ellis said.

The Bennetts specialize in fixing up and then flipping wonderful old homes. This weekend, HGTV will air a pilot about their efforts on a home in Friendship. The show is called “Steel City Rehab.”

“We just kind of rolled with it after they reached out to us. It kind of came out of nowhere and we were like this is a really cool opportunity, let’s go for it,” Tara Bennett said.

If the ratings are good when the show airs Sunday at noon, it will become a full-time show on the national cable network.

“I never really saw it coming to this. We never really saw it coming to this level. We just figured we would do a house or two a year and you know kind of turn that into our career and get by doing what we have to do,” Kris Bennett said.

The Bennetts say they take great pride in being able to take old properties and bring them to life again.

“We have 14 or 15 going right now on our own so if this does happen, yeah. Adding that on top of that would be a huge deal,” Tara Bennett said.

If they get their own show, it would be between 8 and 12 shows — each one showing a flip. It would take about a year to shoot.

“I’m very excited to see that HGTV is in our backyard in our neighborhood. I think these Pittsburgh homes have a lot of character and a lot of potential and it’s great to see the people recognizing that,” Ellis said.

Now, all the Bennetts can do is cross their fingers and hope people like what they see.

“My husband keeps saying to me, ‘Chill out. We’re done. It just has to air. We can’t do anything.’ I know. I am not trying to be nervous but I’m just sitting here like is it Sunday yet?”