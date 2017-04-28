Steelers Select Wide Receiver From USC In 2nd Round

April 28, 2017 9:26 PM
Filed Under: NFL, NFL Draft, Pittsburgh Steelers, T.J. Watt

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — The Steelers have made their second-round selection in the NFL Draft.

With the 62nd overall pick, they took JuJu Smith-Schuster, a wide receiver from USC.

Last night, in the first-round they picked up T.J. Watt, the younger brother of Houston Texans’ star J.J. Watt.

T.J. is a linebacker out of Wisconsin. He was the 30th overall pick.

