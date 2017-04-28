Toys Created For Kids With Autism, ADHD Become Latest Craze

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — This year’s hot new toy is a gyrating plastic plaything called the Fidget Spinner. They’re spinning off the shelves of stores nationwide.

Learning Express stores led the charge in our area. David Bahm, the owner of the shop in Mount Lebanon, says he has 40 varieties.

“It’s a sensory toy, and has also evolved into something to keep kids’ hands busy. Now they’re doing tricks with it, passing it back and forth. It’s just a toy that’s fun to use.”

Store supervisor Megan McGinley says Fidget Spinner is an appropriate name.

“I’m a naturally fidgety person. Ever since we got them in, I’ve been playing with one. I keep it in my apron at all times, honestly.”

The Spinner is a followup to the Fidget Cube. It’s easy to learn. As with any fad, every kid wants one at the same time. One father at the counter said he and his wife have been, “looking at store after store after store, and not finding anything.” Until now.

It’s a 21st century toy that doesn’t involve a video screen!

“My generation’s a generation that grew up with both things,” Megan McGinley says. “So I kind of like that it’s going back to my roots as what I did as a kid, running around, having something in my hands without a screen!”