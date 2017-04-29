NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | More Steelers
Rostraver Ice Garden Wins Kraft Hockeyville Contest

April 29, 2017 4:11 PM
Filed Under: Kraft Hockeyville, Rostraver, Rostraver Ice Garden

ROSTRAVER (KDKA) — The Rostraver Ice Garden is officially the winner of the Kraft Hockeyville Contest.

The rink will receive $150,000 for improvements, which owner Jim Murphy says will be put to good use. The rink will also have the chance to host a 2017-2018 NHL pre-season game.

Murphy incurred huge debts after the building’s roof collapsed under heavy snowfall in 2010, but he was determined to rebuild.

Ten ice rinks across the country were in the running to receive the prize from Kraft Hockeyville. The final round came down to the Rostraver Ice Garden and the Bloomington Ice Garden, in Bloomington, Minn.

