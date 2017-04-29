Vehicle Hits Bus Shelter In Green Tree, Two People Injured

NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | More Steelers
April 29, 2017 2:22 PM
Filed Under: Alter Road, Green Tree, Noblestown Road

GREEN TREE (KDKA) — Two people were taken to the hospital Saturday after an accident in Green Tree.

It happened around 1:30 p.m. on Noblestown Road and Alter Road when a vehicle crashed into a bus shelter.

The driver of the vehicle and one person in the bus shelter were injured. The severity of their injuries was not provided.

Port Authority Police are handling the investigation.

No further information was released.

