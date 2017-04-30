Worker Dies After Bucket Truck Tips Over

WAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after the bucket truck he was in tipped over in Wayne Township early Sunday afternoon.
It happened just after noon in the 300-block of Dutch Ridge Road.
A witness who lives on Dutch Ridge Road says a Penn Power worker was in the bucket of a bucket truck, repairing lines, when the truck tipped over and the worker was ejected onto the roadway. The witness was told that it was a 30-foot fall.
According to the Wayne Township fire chief, the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.
The victim’s identity has not yet been released.
