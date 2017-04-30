NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Worker Dies After Bucket Truck Tips Over

April 30, 2017 4:36 PM
Filed Under: Fatal Accident, Penn Power, Wayne Township

WAYNE TOWNSHIP (KDKA) — A man died after the bucket truck he was in tipped over in Wayne Township early Sunday afternoon.

It happened just after noon in the 300-block of Dutch Ridge Road.

A witness who lives on Dutch Ridge Road says a Penn Power worker was in the bucket of a bucket truck, repairing lines, when the truck tipped over and the worker was ejected onto the roadway. The witness was told that it was a 30-foot fall.

According to the Wayne Township fire chief, the worker was pronounced dead at the scene.

The victim’s identity has not yet been released.

