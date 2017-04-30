PA Turnpike Launches Cashless Tolling At Beaver Valley Expressway

BEAVER (KDKA) — Beginning Sunday, you won’t be able to use cash on the Beaver Valley Expressway.
The Pennsylvania Turnpike is trying out a cashless tolling system. Cashless tolling allows all Toll 376 customers to pay without stopping at the toll plazas.
Customers must pay tolls using E-ZPass or PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE. E-ZPass customers will have their toll deducted from their pre-paid account as usual. Customers without E-ZPass will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL-BY-PLATE invoice.
“Agencies across the country are introducing cashless systems and we owe it to customers to continue to use the best technology available in every facet of our operations,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “At the same time, our system is somewhat unique and we want to be sure that the technology makes sense for our customers.”
The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has assured employees that there will be no layoffs associated with cashless pilot projects.
For more information on the project, including a video about how cashless tolling will work on Toll 376, click here.