NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
SEVERE WEATHER: Alerts | Map | Radar | Traffic | Weather App | Send Photos

PA Turnpike Launches Cashless Tolling At Beaver Valley Expressway

April 30, 2017 12:49 PM
Filed Under: Beaver Valley Expressway

BEAVER (KDKA) — Beginning Sunday, you won’t be able to use cash on the Beaver Valley Expressway.

The Pennsylvania Turnpike is trying out a cashless tolling system. Cashless tolling allows all Toll 376 customers to pay without stopping at the toll plazas.

Customers must pay tolls using E-ZPass or PA Turnpike TOLL BY PLATE. E-ZPass customers will have their toll deducted from their pre-paid account as usual. Customers without E-ZPass will receive a PA Turnpike TOLL-BY-PLATE invoice.

“Agencies across the country are introducing cashless systems and we owe it to customers to continue to use the best technology available in every facet of our operations,” said PTC CEO Mark Compton. “At the same time, our system is somewhat unique and we want to be sure that the technology makes sense for our customers.”

Join The Conversation On The KDKA Facebook Page
Stay Up To Date, Follow KDKA On Twitter

The Pennsylvania Turnpike Commission has assured employees that there will be no layoffs associated with cashless pilot projects.

For more information on the project, including a video about how cashless tolling will work on Toll 376, click here. 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s

More From CBS Pittsburgh

Play It
Get The All New CBS Local App

Watch & Listen LIVE

Listen

Watch