Person Killed In Fiery Fayette County Crash

April 30, 2017 7:29 AM
Filed Under: Fayette County, Springfield Pike, Springfield Township

SPRINGFIELD TWP. (KDKA) — One person is dead after an early morning crash in Fayette County.

According to state police, it happened around 1:45 a.m. Sunday in the 2400 block of Springfield Pike in Springfield Township.

The operator of a vehicle lost control for unknown reasons while traveling westbound. Upon that loss of control, the vehicle crashed into a traffic sign, telephone pole and a tree on the left shoulder of the roadway.

Upon impact, the vehicle became engulfed in flames and the driver was unable to escape.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene.

Due to the severity of injuries sustained in the crash, the driver cannot be identified at this time. The Fayette County Coroner’s Office will determine the person’s identity.

