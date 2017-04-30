Pirates’ Kuhl Leaves Game After Being Hit By Comebacker

MIAMI (AP/KDKA) – Pittsburgh Pirates right-hander Chad Kuhl left his team’s game at Miami in the fifth inning Sunday after he was hit in the leg by Dee Gordon’s sharp one-hopper.
The ball caromed off the inside of Kuhl’s right leg near his knee, and he collapsed in pain as Gordon reached on a single. Kuhl was examined by a trainer, rose and threw several warmup pitches but then left the game, walking to the dugout accompanied by manager Clint Hurdle.
Kuhl was replaced by Trevor Williams.
The Marlins beat the Pirates 10-3. The Pirates will next head to Cincinnati for four games before returning home on Friday to face off against the Brewers.
