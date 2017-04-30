NFL DRAFT: James Conner | First Round | Second & Third Round | Fourth, Fifth, Sixth & Seventh Round | More Steelers
Two Struck By Train On North Side

April 30, 2017 11:10 AM
Filed Under: North Side

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — Two people were struck by a train on the North Side Sunday.

It happened around 10:30 a.m. in the area of the Pressley Street High Rise and North Canal Street.

Officials say two men were laying on the tracks, in an enclosure, when a Norfolk Southern came through and hit them.

Both were taken to Allegheny General Hospital in critical condition.

