Crosby: ‘I’m Probably At Top Of List When It Comes To Superstitions’

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – Hockey players are definitely one of a kind. Everyone has a daily routine and maybe some superstitions, but when it comes to hockey players, it’s a little over the top.

There isn’t anyone more superstitious than Pittsburgh Penguins captain Sidney Crosby.

In fact, he wasn’t even sure if he should talk to KDKA-TV’s Rich Walsh about it.

“We’re talking about it right now, so we shouldn’t be,” Crosby said.

Whatever Sid is doing is working.

“When you’re together all the time, you get in a routine, your day is so routine oriented, I think it’s probably easy to get into it,” Crosby said.

So, the big question is it a routine or superstition? For Crosby, it’s a bit of both, or superstitions that he calls routines.

“There is just too many, it’s hard now after you do things for so long to know what is a superstition and what’s just part of your daily routine,” Crosby said.

If you go around the Pens’ locker room, most will point to Sid as the most superstitious guy in the locker room.

Rich Walsh: Who’s the most superstitious in here?

Justin Schultz: Sid for sure, probably. He has all these little things.

“I’d probably be at the top of the list when it comes to that stuff,” Crosby said. “That’s pretty fair I think, but I think there are a lot of guys in here that have them, but don’t want to admit it. I observe, there’s a lot of guys who have some pretty good ones, they just don’t want to admit it.”

Guys like Schultz and Nick Bonino fall into that category.

“I fell victim to it. I tweeted out the same sort of picture of my daughter as I did last year after each round,” Bonino said.

“It’s just little things on game days, the way you drive to the rink or a certain time you do something,” Schultz said. “I go to Starbucks at 3:30 p.m. [for iced coffee]. So, keep that going.”

Going back to Crosby, he wears No. 87 because he was born on 8-7-87, wears the same hat all year, sits down at his locker stall with his stick next to him for all interviews and it gets more amppd up for game days.

He tapes his stick a certain way at the exact same time before every game.

Walsh: What’s the one thing you have to do?

Crosby: Too many to list, but trying to think…the order is pretty funny when you think about guys going out to the ice. There is no real dialogue as far as who goes where, but everyone falls in the exact same spot at the exact same time before a game. So, some of those guys say they are not superstitious, but they seem to always find their spot at the right time, so it’s just funny how it works.

