Does It Really Do That? Wipe New Recolor

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) – From faded porch chairs or dingy window shutters, the Wipe New Recolor promises to bring it all back to life.

KDKA-TV’s Christine D’Antonio picked Elena Avalon to test it out in our “Does it Really Do That” segment.

The Bethel Park mom and full-time special education paraeducator was on board to try it out.

“I’m a sucker for those infomercials,” she said.

The product claims it’s easy to do, that it’s a perfect match with the color and you get instant results.

The package comes with a 2-ounce bottle of ReColor, one Wipe already saturated with the solution, three microfiber application cloths, one microfiber sponge, a detail brush and a pair of gloves.

The packaging clearly states you need to use the gloves because the vapors can be harmful and we found out why while testing it. The odor is intense.

The directions also say you have to clean all of the surfaces and let them dry, which Elena did.

Wipe New can be used on plastic, metal, stone, vinyl, fiberglass, rubber and composites. We started out with metal patio chairs that are over 15 years old.

“I’m optimistic. I’m hopeful. I’d like to not have to throw out four chairs and start all over again,” she said.

She put a small amount on the sponge and wiped on one coat.

“I do have a good first impression,” Avalon said.

The solution instantly made the metal shinier and gave it a sheen.

“Like oily, like baby oil and there’s nothing on here so it’s not taking anything off,” said Avalon.

Next, we tried out a plastic chair that was severely faded from sitting out in the sun for over five years.

We did half of it to match the packaging. Parts of the chair responded to Wipe New better than others.

“I’m not getting much on this. It doesn’t seem to be changing the color of the arm very much,” Avalon said.

Overall, there was an improvement, though.

Wipe New says it can be used on sporting helmets.

Elena’s son plays baseball so she was particularly interested to see what happened to an old catcher’s mask.

“It looks pretty good! Definitely shinier,” she said.

Pleased with our results so far, we decided to try it next on a faded car bumper and the results were impressive.

“There were spots all over here and there were streaks all the way down there,” she said.

After an hour of letting the items dry, Avalon was impressed with the results overall.

“Time wise, effort wise and cost wise, I think it makes more sense to just do what we did,” she said.

So, does it really do that? Avalon said it does.

Wipe New Recolor sells for $19.99 plus $5 for shipping and handling and they promise a 100 percent money back guarantee.

