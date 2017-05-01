WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
People Ride Four-Wheelers Through Cemetery, Damaging Headstones

May 1, 2017 5:32 PM
Filed Under: Fayette County, Leckrone, St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery

LECKRONE (KDKA) — Police in Fayette County are looking for the person who went four-wheeling in a cemetery, damaging a number of headstones.

Several monuments at St. Mary’s Catholic Cemetery in Leckrone were knocked over and scattered about. Tire tracks show four wheels did the damage.

“There’s just no respect anymore, no respect for life, no respect for the dead,” Sue Ann Malinsky said.

Many of Malinsky’s family members are buried in the cemetery.

“I have my parents, my husband, my husband’s family,” she said.

Their headstones narrowly escaped damage.

The vehicle involved is missing a light and on the back of that light it says Ford.

“You can’t let people rest in peace. You have to worry about the dead when you should be worried out the living,” Malinsky said. “You just ask why? What is the pay off? What is the pay of for some one who did this?

State police continue to investigate. The damages totals aren’t know but are likely to be significant.

