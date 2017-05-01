Teen Girl Mauled By Dog In Emsworth

EMSWORTH (KDKA) — There is a sign posted on Walliston Street in Emsworth.

“As authorized by the boro, dog owners must keep dogs on a leash or on your property.”

But on Sunday afternoon, police say George, a pit bull mix, got away from his home in the 200 block of Walliston and attacked a teenage girl.

“As the individual was walking down the street, the dog came off the property and bit the girl and caused a gash in her leg. This was an unprovoked attack by the dog,” Ohio Township Police Chief Norbert Micklos said.

Police say the girl was transported to a local hospital, but there is no word on her condition. Police expect to cite the owner.

“We’re going to charge the dog owner with harboring a dangerous dog, a dog running at large and license and license violation,” Micklos said.

George, the pit bull, is being quarantined inside the house for the next ten days and while that’s going on the investigation continues.

“Anytime there’s a dog bite, we tell people to quarantine the dog. We don’t have room to do that and don’t have a facility to take it to,” Micklos said.

Officials say this is the second time in about a year that this dog has broken loose and attacked, which is concerning to the entire community.

“Since its the second time, I think there’s reason to rise to say, something needs to be done. Either definitely on a leash, which they were supposed to, or even a better leash because I think the first time the leash broke,” Emsworth Councilman Paul Getz said.