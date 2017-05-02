WATCH LIVE: KDKA-TV News
Coroner Says Boy, 1, Found Dead In Pond Accidentally Drowned

May 2, 2017 4:26 PM
Filed Under: Drowning, Enos Mast, Mercer County, Springfield Township

MERCER, Pa. (AP) – A coroner says a 1-year-old boy found dead in a small pond in his western Pennsylvania yard accidentally drowned.

Mercer County Deputy Coroner Cris Loutzenhizer tells the Pittsburgh Post-Gazette that little Enos Mast’s family is part of an Amish community along the border with Lawrence County.

The family had breakfast on Sunday and the boy and nine older siblings went outside to play. The older children lost track of the little boy, who was found a few minutes later in shallow water about 2 feet from the pond’s edge.

The pond was in the backyard of the family’s Springfield Township home. That’s about 55 miles north of Pittsburgh, near New Wilmington.

