Car Fleeing Police Takes Off At High Speeds, Hits Parked Vehicles

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) — It was a quiet Tuesday evening in the 5400 block of Broad Street in Garfield, until detectives in an unmarked police car conducting a drug investigation saw a car making an unspecified violation.

Police turned their lights on and the suspect’s car took off at a high-rate of speed.

Jess Orlidge, who lives nearby, said, “This car just starts bolting down the road, and it caught my eye, so I looked outside. I saw this tan car with small lights go off, clearly an undercover cop car just revealed itself and the driver just took off.”

The car trying to flee the plainclothes detectives first struck a parked SUV, and then hit another car, and that second parked vehicle rammed a Dodge truck.

A man, who didn’t want to be identified, told KDKA-TV’s Ralph Iannotti, “I was in bed sleeping. I thought it was raining, thunder. I come outside and somebody hit my car, and my mom’s car. I just bought my car two months ago.”

No pedestrians were injured and there were no people inside the parked vehicles when they were hit.

A passenger in the fleeing car ran off after the crash. He was caught by police following a brief foot chase.

Police said because of his non-life threatening Injuries, they found the driver of the car still inside the vehicle.

But, that’s not all they found.

Sonya Toler, a spokeswoman for Pittsburgh Police, said, “Our officers found in that car near the driver a loaded weapon, and an undetermined amount of heroin.”